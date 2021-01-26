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1500 PCR TESTS WERE SEQUENCED AND FOUND TO BE INFLUENZA A & B, NOT SARS-COV-2
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220 views • January 26, 2021
https://www.bitchute.com/video/J6KiWAKjws0a/
HOW TO END LOCKDOWNS.
Kary Mullis Will be turning in his grave.
Mirror. Source
informedconsentireland ~ Prof Dolores Cahill on how to end lockdowns. 1500 PCR tests were sequenced and found to be influenza A and B, NOT sars-cov2 https://www.instagram.com/tv/CKYaR6RgGEC/
HOW TO END LOCKDOWNS.
Kary Mullis Will be turning in his grave.
Mirror. Source
informedconsentireland ~ Prof Dolores Cahill on how to end lockdowns. 1500 PCR tests were sequenced and found to be influenza A and B, NOT sars-cov2 https://www.instagram.com/tv/CKYaR6RgGEC/
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