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Major Government Report Proves Covid Vaccines are Bioweapons
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362 views • October 21, 2021
UK Report shows immune systems of the Covid vaccinated are failing at a rate of 5% a week. A comparison of official Government reports suggest the fully Vaccinated are developing Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (AIDs).
AIDS is a chronic, potentially life-threatening condition caused by the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). By damaging your immune system, HIV interferes with your body's ability to fight infection and disease.
RELATED LINKS:
https://reesereport.com/
https://www.infowars.com/
https://banned.video/
SOURCE : https://banned.video/watch?id=61703cfd6978e80911d833df
AIDS is a chronic, potentially life-threatening condition caused by the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). By damaging your immune system, HIV interferes with your body's ability to fight infection and disease.
RELATED LINKS:
https://reesereport.com/
https://www.infowars.com/
https://banned.video/
SOURCE : https://banned.video/watch?id=61703cfd6978e80911d833df
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