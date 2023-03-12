Create New Account
WILL MEDICAL FREEDOM CANDIDATES DOMINATE THE BALLOT IN 2024?
High Hopes
Published a day ago |
Del BigTree at the HighWire


March 11, 2023


One of the greatest voices in the medical freedom movement, Attorney Activist Robert Kennedy, Jr, has hinted at a potential presidential run in 2024. Could America have a candidate on both sides of the aisle speaking out against medical tyranny, with FL Governor Ron Desantis hinting at a run as well?


#RFKJr #RobertKennedyJr #RonDeSantis #MedicalFreedom #Choice


POSTED: March 10, 2023


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2ckpyy-will-medical-freedom-candidates-dominate-the-ballot-in-2024.html

