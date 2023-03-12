WILL MEDICAL FREEDOM CANDIDATES DOMINATE THE BALLOT IN 2024?

Del BigTree at the HighWire
March 11, 2023
One of the greatest voices in the medical freedom movement, Attorney Activist Robert Kennedy, Jr, has hinted at a potential presidential run in 2024. Could America have a candidate on both sides of the aisle speaking out against medical tyranny, with FL Governor Ron Desantis hinting at a run as well?
