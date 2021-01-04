Protect yourself from Radiofrequency Exposure coming from your Router

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You stay at home nowadays most of the time, correct? If your computer is not connected to your router with an Ethernet cable then you are subjected to radio-frequencies in high doses. Those can cause many health problems. Here you can learn how you can protect yourself. Download the Free PDF from my website
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