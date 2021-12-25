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WhatsWrong#14: Abortion, Jabs & the Bible (pt4)
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24 views • December 25, 2021
What's Wrong With The World, Mama?
In this episode we conclude our exploration of the truth about abortion, vaccines & tie it into the Bible.
Music: "Where is the love?" by Black-eyed Peas
COPYRIGHT CLAIM:
Please note that we do not own the rights to any music or images used in this video. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED TO THE COPYRIGHT OWNERS. Thank you & God bless to those artists!
THE CONTENT IN THIS VIDEO IS FOR EDUCATION AND INFORMATION PURPOSES ONLY
In this episode we conclude our exploration of the truth about abortion, vaccines & tie it into the Bible.
Music: "Where is the love?" by Black-eyed Peas
COPYRIGHT CLAIM:
Please note that we do not own the rights to any music or images used in this video. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED TO THE COPYRIGHT OWNERS. Thank you & God bless to those artists!
THE CONTENT IN THIS VIDEO IS FOR EDUCATION AND INFORMATION PURPOSES ONLY
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