FINAL HOUSE VOTE - EPSTEIN FILES ACT PASSES 427–1 - Bill Passed

FINAL HOUSE VOTE — EPSTEIN FILES ACT PASSES 427–1

“On this vote the Yeas are 427, the Nays are 1. Two-thirds being in the affirmative, the rules are suspended, the bill is passed, and without objection the motion to reconsider is laid on the table.”

The only NAY vote came from Rep. Clay Higgins.

After weeks of leaks, infighting, and open panic in Washington, the House just voted overwhelmingly to force the release of the Epstein files.

The motion must still be approved by the US Senate.

Historic.

Adding:

Chaos on the House floor.

Speaker Mike Johnson is visibly furious after today’s vote on the Epstein Files Transparency Act, even though he personally backed the bill once Trump endorsed it.

On the floor, Johnson blasted the release as containing “thousands of unsubstantiated documents,” and publicly urged Senate Republicans to rewrite the bill before it reaches Trump’s desk.

He flat-out admitted: “This legislation that will pass today is flawed, and it must be amended.”

Mike Johnson is the worst Speaker in US history. Yes, worse than Pelosi.

Adding:

Rep. Clay Higgins explains why he cast the only NAY vote on the Epstein Files Act

Higgins says he opposed the bill because it “abandons 250 years of criminal justice procedure” and would “injure thousands of innocent people” if the investigative files are released to the public.

He claims:

“This bill reveals witnesses, alibis, family members… a rabid media will hurt innocent people. Not by my vote.”

He also insists the House Oversight Committee’s slow, selective drip of documents is the “proper” way and says he’ll only support a Senate-amended version that shields names.

So the lone NAY came from a Republican arguing that transparency about Epstein’s network is too dangerous… because it reveals too much.

Noted.