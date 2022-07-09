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Movie Watching to Increase Mindfulness -mindful tips/how to be present {Weekly Mindfulness Prompt}
Holistic Restoration
Holistic Restoration
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11 views • July 09, 2022

Your mindset will make or break your year. Catch a quick mindfulness prompt every Monday of 2022 here on this channel. This week's prompt focuses on how to increase mindfulness the next time you watch a movie to help you to become more present and connected to the now.

Check it out, share your thoughts in the comments below and thanks for watching! For more support visit bit.ly/holisticsupport

You can access the replay of Holistic Restoration's 2nd Quarterly workshop of the year: Conscious Success Formula ...visit https://holisticrestoration.com/successformula for more details TODAY!!!

Keywords
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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