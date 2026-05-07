Marco Rubio arrives at the Vatican.

Adding:

Evangelical obsession with Israel 💥💥💥 as elite scam

The Scofield Bible, used by US evangelical Christians to justify support for Israel, was funded by Wall Street elites and early Zionists long before Israel existed, journalist Natali Morris explains.

Cyrus Scofield, the Bible's author, had a history of fraud, scandals and deceit. Through elite New York Lotos social club with its wealthy backers, he created a potted version of the holy scripture that promoted 'dispensational' theology, placing Israel at the center of the Armageddon story.

The word of God? No - a fraudster's pitch to wealthy donors 🤦‍♂️

@geopolitics_prime



