FCC Cancels the License for the American Subsidiary of China Unicom

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01/28/2022 WION News: The FCC’s four commissioners voted unanimously to cancel the license for the American subsidiary of China Unicom citing possible chances of data theft and spycraft. The US has time and again accused China of breaching the country’s security guidelines to spy on confidential government data.