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Noticing Disregard of the People
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80 views • December 23, 2021
Public Comment before Board of Supervisors (COUNTY OF NEVADA). May 11th, 2021.
"I watched a city council meeting on Youtube for which I wrote a letter against the three emergency measures that they were voting on. And when I watched the meeting, I was so surprised at how much disregard was given to the people who wrote against those measures. And I think I was really naive, because I was shocked at the eye-rolling and the smirking and the sort of inside jokes that the city council were sharing about the people who were speaking up. It really surprised me. It really upset me actually."
"I watched a city council meeting on Youtube for which I wrote a letter against the three emergency measures that they were voting on. And when I watched the meeting, I was so surprised at how much disregard was given to the people who wrote against those measures. And I think I was really naive, because I was shocked at the eye-rolling and the smirking and the sort of inside jokes that the city council were sharing about the people who were speaking up. It really surprised me. It really upset me actually."
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