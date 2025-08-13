They Found God, or Did They?

Have you ever heard this term, “They Found God”?





Maybe years ago You had a group of friends and you went to parties together and for some reason Roger quit coming and someone said “He doesn’t drink and party anymore, He Found God





Or maybe the Girls at work used to go out to the club on Friday night and have a few drinks, then Karen stopped coming and someone said “She doesn’t go to clubs anymore She found God”





Well the truth is no one ever found God, the fact is God found You.





Ye have not chosen me, but I have chosen you, and ordained you, that ye should go and bring forth fruit, and that your fruit should remain: that whatsoever ye shall ask of the Father in my name, he may give it you.





This verse points out 3 truths





God chose You.





God Called you to perform a mission, He gave you a ministry, and placed You in the middle of your mission field. Go and bring forth fruit.



