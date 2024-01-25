Hamas DESTROYS Any Hope for Peaceful Coexistence | The Caroline Glick Show In-Focus

Posted 24January2014 JNS TV;
How do the left and right see Oct. 7th? Is the biggest massacre of Jews since the Holocaust and the aftermath putting American Jews in an uncomfortable position? Caroline breaks this down on her In-Focus!
