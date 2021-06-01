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The Naturalist - Weber Resonator and G&L Comanche
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0 view • June 01, 2021
Here is a jam on my Weber Bandit Resonator and G&L Comanche. I just played whatever came to mind on my Weber with a 78 bpm metronome in 4/4 timing. Next I added the drums in Superior Drummer using the Vintage Custom Slingerland kit. Finally I added the Comanche with Bias FX 2 effects. This one is a weird split amp combo with a shimmering reverb and a bit of delay. This one has a mood that reminds me of walking through various forest in different seasons of the year hence the name The Naturalist. Thanks for listening :-)
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