Battleship Texas - LAST Surviving US SHIP in BOTH WW1 & WW2 Leaving Port. - World War II Veteran who Served on Board Attends Sendoff - 083122

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Much needed private donations of 35 millions dollars for these repairs only for the hull. The State of Texas, no longer funds for the ship. So much more is needed for the only surviving ship used in both world wars.
The moment was especially emotional for Julio Zaccagni, a World War II veteran who served on board the iconic ship.
KHOU 11