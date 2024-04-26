Create New Account
GalacticStorm
Clandestine - This guy is my spirit animal. He represents how so many of us feel. The establishment didn’t just turn their backs on the honest, hard-working American… they declared war. They’ve enslaved us and destroyed the American Dream. They will pay for it.



https://x.com/WarClandestine/status/1783535963693633690

Keywords
indictmentpresident donald j trumpfjb

