The Russian military unit from the Dnepr Group of Forces, continues to carry great damage to Ukraine equipment and hunted urgent enemy troops in their duties, focused on operations in the Kherson and Zaporozhye areas, especially along the Dnepr River. The assault detachment of this group, has been involved in tactic training in training grounds in the rear area to storm the fortress of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, hunting enemy personnel inside. They improve their skills and tactics every day in combat operations, including artillery strikes, unmanned aerial vehicles, surveillance, and counter-shot, against Ukraine supported by NATO forces. During work in the last few days that continued tirelessly, day and night, creating various tricks, destroying various equipment: pickup trucks, armored vehicles, lightweight armored vehicles and others, and pressing Ukraine to surrender if necessary!

On the Orikhiv direction in Zaporozhye region, operators of reconnaissance and attack FPV drones from the Dnepr Group of Forces targeted Ukrainian technical equipment and personnel at night. Clear footage released by the Russian Ministry of Defense shows how the soldiers worked at night when Ukraine felt unseen and carried out certain rotation actions, while FPV drones pursued several enemy equipment despite their electronic warfare. Due to precise FPV strikes, which allowed them to destroy a pickup truck, armored vehicles, light armored vehicles, and many others. In addition, targeted strikes also hit 5 moving Ukrainian soldiers, report to the UAV platoon commander.

The Dnepr Group showed their expertise by opening Ukraine's position, and chasing enemy soldiers in hiding places for the hiding place on the left bank of the Dnepr River, Kherson region. Collaborating closely with the attack and reconnaissance unit, FPV's unmanned aircraft operators make a significant contribution in completing combat missions including during the day, by giving a constant shot impact on a fortress together with Ukraine personnel in their dugouts. As in a frame from the Ministry of Defense, the FPV drone crew easily destroys a barracks that contain at least five members, and this only occurs in one day and in a particular fortress area. As in the real exercise, Dnepr soldiers won the fort after giving severe damage to the position of the enemy, while FPV showed high efficiency and accuracy during the targeting.

Throughout the night as in the video on Sunday August 10, Dnepr soldiers destroyed many Ukraine drones, showing the intensity of the Kiev attack which was flown to the position of Russian troops in Kherson region. The soldiers on the field did not only pay attention to the new tactics of the attack on the left bank of the Dnepr River, first the cannon artillery shot, a dozen of Ukrainian UAV which was equipped with various ammunition destroyed in the air by AK-12 assault rifles, which were equipped with thermal imaging devices. 11 heavy agricultural drone "Baba Yaga" was dropped to the ground, some of them were recorded in a video at the 18th Joint Army Air Supervision Post from the Dnepr Group of Forces. And, this only happens in one night! On August 10 alone, Ukraine lost up to 75 troops in the area of Dnepr Group of Forces. In addition to servicemen, Kiev lost 1 armored combat vehicle, 14 vehicles, 1 artillery, 7 electronic warfare stations, and 1 ammunition depot, Russian Ministry of Defense Report. It should be noted that the Dnepr Group of Forces created a massacre zone for all enemy activities, under the psychological pressure of the Russian drone supervision and interdiction operation, which forced Ukraine units to resign, or face the risk of merciless destruction in the spot!

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net

Christ is KING!