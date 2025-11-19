Russia’s Strategy Of Attrition: Kyiv’s Reserves Strained Under Mounting Frontline Pressure

Over the past 24 hours, the Russian army has continued its offensive on several sections of the front simultaneously. The most intense fighting is taking place near Kupyansk, Seversk, and Pokrovsk, where Russian units are reporting tactical successes.

On November 19, it was reported that Russian units had begun to clear the Zapadnaya-Vtoraya microdistrict in Kupyansk. The Ukrainian command made several attempts to launch a counterattack from the north-west. These attempts were unsuccessful.

Events in Seversk are beginning to develop rapidly. Between November 17 and 18, Russian units fought on the approaches to the city itself. By November 19, there were reports of active combat in the Gogol Street area.

This area is just over a kilometer from the city center and railway station. If the Russian offensive continues at its current pace, Seversk could fall within a week or two.

In Pokrovsk, Russian forces are finishing off the last pockets of Ukrainian resistance in the northern districts of the city. According to reports from November 18, a group of Ukrainian servicemen were taken prisoner. Dressed in civilian clothes, they surrendered voluntarily.

Being cut off from their main forces and supply lines is forcing Ukrainian soldiers to take such measures. The Ukrainian army’s week-long attempt to launch a de-blocking strike north of Rodninskoye has so far been unsuccessful.

In the Pokrovskoye area in the Dnipropetrovsk region, Russian troops are building on their previous successes. Assault units of the Vostok group of forces have reached the southern outskirts of Tikhoye.

Capturing the village will provide fire control over the nearby lowland villages. Kolomiitsa is under the greatest threat. This is where the only crossing over the Volchya River is located.

The Russian army is expanding its zone of control on the section of the front north of Gulyaipole. New positions have been established to the west of Sladkoye. It is likely that the Russian command intends to advance to the second line of Ukrainian defenses, which runs from Radostnoye via Dobropolye to Varvarovka.

Further south, in the vicinity of Novouspenovskoye, Russian forces are consolidating their position. Any Ukrainian troops remaining in the relative rear are being eliminated.

The Russian command continues to adhere to its plan of depleting Ukrainian reserves. Increased activity on sections of the front that are less of a priority is forcing the Ukrainian army to deploy its already scarce reserves. If this strategy continues, Ukrainian troops risk losing the remnants of their ‘fire brigades’, which would lead to the collapse of the front in several areas.

https://southfront.press/kyiv-reserves-strained-under-pressure/