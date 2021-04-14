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Dr.SHIVA LIVE: How the Left & Right Screw You with Theatrics. Are You Ready for #TruthFreedomHealth?
Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD in Biological Engineering, Scientist, Engineer, Educator discusses how the Left and Right screw you with Theatrics similar to the World Wide Wrestling.
A SYSTEMS approach provides a comprehensive method to understand connections among the parts of any system - be it your body, the world, racism, or any system - to elicit the real problems and real solutions.
Dr.SHIVA teaches a course Foundations of Systems so YOU can understand the science of all systems to reveal three principles:
1) interconnection of Truth Freedom Heath;
2) why a bottom's up decentralized movement is necessary win #TruthFreedomHealth; and,
3) the insidious not-so-obvious-establishment which is the eternal
disturbance to winning #TruthFreedomHealth.
Learn the Foundations of Systems at VASHIVA.COM/JOIN.
Get Educated or Be Enslaved
Become a Truth Freedom Health Warrior at VASHIVA.COM/JOIN.