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Definitive proof that "flat earth theory" is a lie used to discredit Christians exposing real truths
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93 views • February 06, 2022
Satan Lucifer (Sanat Kumara) and his Shambhala ascended master “fake good Venusian aliens” fallen angel devils and their Illuminati NWO reptilian hybrid pedophile cannibal globalist elites use their CIA “Flat Earth Theory” professional disinformants and their earth’s most dumbest of the dumbest Flat Earther human servants to sabotage the real Christians’ exposure of the truth by making all conspiracy exposers look like dumb idiots and divert attention away to absolute nonsense issues. They do not expose the real vital critical important truths, such as that 33.3% of their Western feminist nations’ population are returned nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatars, and that 70% of their Western feminist nations’ military & police have been infiltrated by the AntiChrist Nazi 5th Reich imperial space fleet clone army & android army, and the names of the black nobility families that run the police & military & courts & governments & CIA NSA MI6 FBI assassins & mafia & church pastors and media, and the earth’s hidden matriarchal rulers New Age Wicca witch female mother goddess cult pedophile cannibal Satanist reptilian hybrid elites who are torturing & lesbian raping & sacrificing & eating 12 million children every year, because they are cowardly traitors who do not want to get cooked alive by CIA microwave oven weapons from next door homes and rooms, and shot with FBI pinpoint heart attack EMF weapons from next door homes and rooms, and all their families slaughtered, and all their incomes cut off, and attacked every day with witchcraft and psychic attacks, and demons sent against them all day long, and poisoned with NSA sulfuric acid & polonium radiation & mercury & flesh-eating bacteria, and Freemason Jesuit Wicca Black Ops assassins trying to shoot them in the face in their apartment lobbies, etc. The world’s most dumbest of the dumbest people Flat Earth theorists spend their entire lives and energy and money and time having fun talking about the “flat earth theory.” They will get destroyed by God’s judgment by sword and famine and plague and demon armies and asteroids, which they use their “flat earth theory” to disprove. To them, I ask simple questions like, “Why is it that millions and millions of pilots and ship crews for thousands of years have not realized that the earth is flat if they are traveling and navigating the earth every day,” or “Why is it that when they release a balloon with a camera attached to it into the upper stratosphere, the earth is spherical and not flat,” or “Why don’t the planes and ships crash or fall off when they reach the end of the flat earth,” or “Why does the sun disappear behind the horizon every day and not rotate around me if the earth is flat,” or “Why is it that when I confirm with my own eyes, the horizon is curved from the left to the right and not flat if the earth is flat,” or “Why is it that there are actual footages of the Nazi 4th Reich’s first Hanebau landing on the Mars planet in 1945 and films of creatures on the Mars planet, and many photos of trees & Mars Defense Force space fleet soldiers on the Mars planet,” and “Why are there many films from the Ceres planet Nazi space fleet since the 1940s and US Solar Warden space fleet and the Soviets who landed on Mars planet first in the 1930s and many other space fleets, which show footages of battles taking place in space, and footages of many cities on other planets, and many footages of spaceships traveling over planets, and footages of many planets such as their geysers?”
Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance
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https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://_______.wordpress.com/ (Enter “humanracesurvivalresistance” in blank “_______” space.)
https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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