BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Trump intends to continue the naval blockade of Iran & destroy its remaining nuclear capabilities - Netanyahu says
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1380 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
43 views • Today

Netanyahu stated after his conversation with Trump that the US president intends to continue the naval blockade of Iran and destroy its remaining nuclear capabilities.

"He believes he can eliminate this threat once and for all," said the Israeli Prime Minister.

Earlier, Trump himself stated that the US will resume strikes on Iran if a peace deal cannot be reached before the expiration of the two-week ceasefire - that is, next Wednesday.

Adding:  

The Lebanese Army announced early Friday morning that Israel has violated the ceasefire agreement that went into effect at midnight, reporting intermittent shelling targeting several villages in southern Lebanon.

In an official statement, the Lebanese Army urged citizens to exercise caution and delay their return to southern towns and villages until the field situation becomes clearer.

According to the Lebanese National News Agency, Israeli artillery fire persisted despite the truce, specifically targeting the towns of Khiam and Debbine. These strikes were reportedly accompanied by intensive machine-gun fire in both areas.

Witnesses also noted heavy activity by Israeli reconnaissance aircraft over Rashaya, the western slopes of Mount Hermon, and the Western Beqaa region, signaling continued military operations despite the cessation of hostilities.

Adding:

 "The IDF holds and will continue to hold all the areas it has cleared and captured.

The ground maneuver into Lebanon and the strikes against Hezbollah throughout Lebanon have achieved many accomplishments, but they are not yet complete." - Israeli Occupation Minister, Israel Katz.

Adding, Cuba:

Against the backdrop of information about the preparation of military plans against Cuba, the US Navy's reconnaissance UAV MQ-4C Triton carried out a 12-hour reconnaissance flight off the coast of Cuba.

During the flight, the device made several circles over the Gulf of Mexico and the northern part of the Caribbean Sea, particularly carefully surveying Havana and the area near Guantanamo, after which it returned to the Jacksonville Naval Air Station in Florida.

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Israeli Bulldozers Flatten Southern Lebanese Villages, Satellite Analysis Shows Over 1,400 Buildings Destroyed

Israeli Bulldozers Flatten Southern Lebanese Villages, Satellite Analysis Shows Over 1,400 Buildings Destroyed

Garrison Vance
UK COVID Inquiry Finds Mandatory Vaccine Policies Were Politically Driven

UK COVID Inquiry Finds Mandatory Vaccine Policies Were Politically Driven

Morgan S. Verity
The American Empire Will End in Poverty and Despair

The American Empire Will End in Poverty and Despair

Mike Adams
The U.S. Navy’s Pirate Flag and Growing Lawless Tyranny on the High Seas

The U.S. Navy’s Pirate Flag and Growing Lawless Tyranny on the High Seas

Mike Adams
A potential thaw at a critical chokepoint: Iran considers easing Strait of Hormuz restrictions

A potential thaw at a critical chokepoint: Iran considers easing Strait of Hormuz restrictions

Zoey Sky
Xi Jinping and Pedro Sanchez strengthen Sino-Spanish ties amid global instability

Xi Jinping and Pedro Sanchez strengthen Sino-Spanish ties amid global instability

Patrick Lewis
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy