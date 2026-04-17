Trump intends to continue the naval blockade of Iran & destroy its remaining nuclear capabilities - Netanyahu says

Netanyahu stated after his conversation with Trump that the US president intends to continue the naval blockade of Iran and destroy its remaining nuclear capabilities.

"He believes he can eliminate this threat once and for all," said the Israeli Prime Minister.

Earlier, Trump himself stated that the US will resume strikes on Iran if a peace deal cannot be reached before the expiration of the two-week ceasefire - that is, next Wednesday.

Adding:

The Lebanese Army announced early Friday morning that Israel has violated the ceasefire agreement that went into effect at midnight, reporting intermittent shelling targeting several villages in southern Lebanon.

In an official statement, the Lebanese Army urged citizens to exercise caution and delay their return to southern towns and villages until the field situation becomes clearer.

According to the Lebanese National News Agency, Israeli artillery fire persisted despite the truce, specifically targeting the towns of Khiam and Debbine. These strikes were reportedly accompanied by intensive machine-gun fire in both areas.

Witnesses also noted heavy activity by Israeli reconnaissance aircraft over Rashaya, the western slopes of Mount Hermon, and the Western Beqaa region, signaling continued military operations despite the cessation of hostilities.

Adding:

"The IDF holds and will continue to hold all the areas it has cleared and captured.

The ground maneuver into Lebanon and the strikes against Hezbollah throughout Lebanon have achieved many accomplishments, but they are not yet complete." - Israeli Occupation Minister, Israel Katz.

Adding, Cuba:

Against the backdrop of information about the preparation of military plans against Cuba, the US Navy's reconnaissance UAV MQ-4C Triton carried out a 12-hour reconnaissance flight off the coast of Cuba.

During the flight, the device made several circles over the Gulf of Mexico and the northern part of the Caribbean Sea, particularly carefully surveying Havana and the area near Guantanamo, after which it returned to the Jacksonville Naval Air Station in Florida.