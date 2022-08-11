Biden is not so sure what to do with [0%] inflation - say what again

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RT
US President Biden claimed that the inflation rate in America last month was zero. ’That means that when prices for some things went up, prices for other things went down for the same amount’, he explained. (Applause here, thank you).
But then he just got lost (again) in semantics, it seems. Because passing the inflation reduction act, according to POTUS, ‘is the most consequential thing the Congress can do to keep the inflation from getting better… from getting worse.’
So for better or worse, Joe?
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