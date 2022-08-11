RT





US President Biden claimed that the inflation rate in America last month was zero. ’That means that when prices for some things went up, prices for other things went down for the same amount’, he explained. (Applause here, thank you).

But then he just got lost (again) in semantics, it seems. Because passing the inflation reduction act, according to POTUS, ‘is the most consequential thing the Congress can do to keep the inflation from getting better… from getting worse.’





So for better or worse, Joe?





-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Freedom over censorship, truth over narrative.

Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RTnews

Follow us on Telegram: t.me/rtnews

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/RT_com





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1fi1jd-biden-is-not-so-sure-what-to-do-with-0-inflation-say-what-again.html



