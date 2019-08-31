🚨GIULIANI DROPS THE BOMB🚨 "With what I know....Prosecutions will happen" -1615-6P

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E-Militia Article: GIULIANI DROPS THE BOMB! “With what I know….Prosecutions will happen” http://ow.ly/RMPj30prNu6
Guest Matthew Schindler: Matt Schindler is the attorney in Portland Oregon that represented Ken Medenbach who occupied the Malheur National Wildlife Reserve and was a defendant in the Bundy case (The United States vs Ammon Bundy et al) This will be Mr. Schindler’s first visit to the Pete Santilli Show to talk about how that case changed his life and the way he looks at and approaches our Judicial System today.
https://www.schindlerdefends.com/matthew-schindler-attorney-bio-cv-curriculum-vitae/
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Support our show by supporting our sponsors❗GORILLA MIND: Maximize Brain Focus, Concentration & Energy: http://petelive.tv/gorilla
Show notes & headline links: https://thepetesantillishow.com/