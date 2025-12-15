BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The date & hour of 24-minute between December 21st 4:40 pm to 5:03 pm is a high-watch rapture period
ChristianRapture
ChristianRapture
514 followers
Follow
71 views • 1 day ago

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (December 2025). The 24-minute window “twinkling of an eye” duration between the “miraculous statistically-impossible number 7 convergence date” December 21, 2025 4:40 p.m. sundown Jerusalem time that starts the last day of Hanukkah “festival of lights” “delayed Shemini Atzeret celebration assembly of God’s people—the last day of the delayed Feast of Tabernacles Sukkot or Feast of Ingathering Sukkot,” which is named after Enoch, who was the first human to be raptured, to 5:03 p.m. which is the darkest gloomiest foreboding winter solstice of the entire year when darkness begins, is a high-watch rapture date & hour. The most darkest gloomiest time in human history which is the 7-year Tribulation judgment wrath of God begins right after the real Christians shoot up like Hanukkah menorah 7 churches’ candle sticks into the sky to meet Jesus, in order to be transformed into spiritual beings of pure light, in the Bible’s “Pre-Tribulation Rapture truth”.


