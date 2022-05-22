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BITCOIN HOLDERS MUST WATCH THIS.. before July 2022
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808 views • May 22, 2022
BITCOIN HOLDERS MUST WATCH THIS.. before July 2022
Cryptos R us is a go to no nonsense YOUTUBE site run by George who has well over half a million subscribers !!!! When this guy speaks we need to listen.
For Investing without the continual worry of volatility do what I and my familly did two years ago and watch this video I made about Yield Nodes ! https://www.brighteon.com/5a11a072-f49f-42ba-9e63-2781683f35ab
Cryptos R us is a go to no nonsense YOUTUBE site run by George who has well over half a million subscribers !!!! When this guy speaks we need to listen.
For Investing without the continual worry of volatility do what I and my familly did two years ago and watch this video I made about Yield Nodes ! https://www.brighteon.com/5a11a072-f49f-42ba-9e63-2781683f35ab
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