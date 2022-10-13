Col Douglas MacGregor: EVERYTHING changes as Putin amasses biggest force yet | Redacted with Clayton Morris

Ukraine is reeling from the targeted strikes from Russia. Much of the country is without water and electricity because of the critical infrastructure strikes. It is a signal that Russia knows what is happening behind the curtain in Ukraine and can reach into wherever they'd like. What happens when the soil freezes? Massive offenses? We have chilling predictions from Colonel Douglas MacGregor.

✅ Sign up for our Free DAILY newsletter delivered right to your inbox first thing in the morning. ➜ https://redacted.inc