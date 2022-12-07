Create New Account
Dr. James Thorp’s Powerful Testimony Before Senator Ron Johnson – Dec 7, 2022
Dr. James Thorp, “I want to ask why the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology, why the American College of OBGYN, and why the Society of Maternal-Fetal Medicine, all of whom I’ve served in a professional capacity in an outstanding fashion my entire career, why they are PUSHING this lethal vaccine, in risking the future of all humanity?”


U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson's full three hour roundtable discussion on the COVID-19 Injections:

https://rumble.com/v1ze4d0-covid-19-vaccines-what-they-are-how-they-work-and-possible-causes-of-injuri.html

health vaccines current events testimony babies pregnancy women deaths infertility miscarriages fetal death covid ron johnson obgyn james thorp

