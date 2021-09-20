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Australia Construction workers are protesting against the union, mandatory vaccination depopulation
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80 views • September 20, 2021
This has a lot of bad language Australian Construction Workers protesting against the union, mandatory, vaccination depopulation . . . Their frustration and anger seems to get a little over the top towards the end, when some try and stop others from doing what they were doing.
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