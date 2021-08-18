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SHOCKING PICTURES! IT IS WORSE THAN I THOUGHT - NATIONAL FOOD AND WATER SHORTAGE ACROSS THE USA
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510 views • August 18, 2021
It is worse than I thought it was. Viewers sent in pictures from across the United States of America and across the world showing food, water, and product shortages all across our world. The entire world was thrust into a third world marketplace and there appears to be no end in sight.
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