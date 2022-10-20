Dr. Joseph Ladapo: Rejecting Covid Shots Becoming Part of Childhood Vaccination Schedule

On Wednesday, the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) voted to make Covid shots part of the childhood immunization schedule. The CDC, which always follows the ACIP’s advice, will almost certainly move forward with updating the schedule. Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo reaffirmed his recommendation against healthy children receiving experimental Covid shots.





In this interview with The New American, Dr. Ladapo argued that at this point in the pandemic, when an overwhelming majority of children have contracted Covid and considering the lack of long-term safety data on the shots and available data on adverse reactions, the risks far outweigh the benefits for this cohort.





The surgeon general explained that if the CDC updates the recommendation, it would pave the way for the state healthcare authorities to include Covid shots in mandated immunization schedules. That means that to attend public or private school, children would need to get inoculated against Covid. Since the majority of parents are clearly not enthusiastic about vaccinating their children against Covid, they can and should influence the local authorities not to mandate the shots, or file for legal exemptions.





