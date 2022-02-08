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Ottawa police chief threatens to ARREST citizens who give food and water to convoy truckers.
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70 views • February 08, 2022
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Monday, February 07, 2022 by: JD Heyes
Tags: anti-freedom left, arrest, Canada, demonstration, evil, food, freedom, Freedom Convoy, Liberty, logistics, Ottawa, Police, police chief, protest, Resist, revolt, terrorism, threat, truck drivers, truckers, Twisted, Tyranny, uprising, water
This article may contain statements that reflect the opinion of the author
Ottawa police chief threatens to ARREST citizens who give food and water to convoy truckers… the POLICE have become the terrorists
(Natural News) The police chief of the Ottawa Police Service in Canada has threatened to arrest and prosecute any member of his department who provides food, water or other “logistics” support to the Freedom Convoy truckers protesting the country’s insane COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
https://welcomehome777.com/coffee
Health Ranger Store has great coffee and much more.
Monday, February 07, 2022 by: JD Heyes
Tags: anti-freedom left, arrest, Canada, demonstration, evil, food, freedom, Freedom Convoy, Liberty, logistics, Ottawa, Police, police chief, protest, Resist, revolt, terrorism, threat, truck drivers, truckers, Twisted, Tyranny, uprising, water
This article may contain statements that reflect the opinion of the author
Ottawa police chief threatens to ARREST citizens who give food and water to convoy truckers… the POLICE have become the terrorists
(Natural News) The police chief of the Ottawa Police Service in Canada has threatened to arrest and prosecute any member of his department who provides food, water or other “logistics” support to the Freedom Convoy truckers protesting the country’s insane COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
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