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Hospitals in America Have Become Organ Harvesting Killing Fields!
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26486 views • September 17, 2021
(Sept 16, 2021) Ann Vandersteel is joined by Dr. Karladine Graves and former Pfizer employee and pharmaceutical analyst Karen Kingston. They discuss how to protect patients in the hospital because the current situation in America is almost as horrific as in communist China.
Ann Vandersteel: https://www.shop.steeltruth.com/
Full Steel Truth show: https://rumble.com/vmlcqz-september-16-2021-protection-from-hospitals-dr.-karladine-graves-and-karen-.html
Ann Vandersteel: https://www.shop.steeltruth.com/
Full Steel Truth show: https://rumble.com/vmlcqz-september-16-2021-protection-from-hospitals-dr.-karladine-graves-and-karen-.html
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