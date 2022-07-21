Stew Peters Show: Secret NY Quarantine Camps Obliterated

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Secret NY Quarantine Camps Obliterated: Hero Lawyer Exposes, Destroys U.S. Concentration Camp. Covid F.E.M.A camps in NYC?! Bobbie Cox is a lawyer who just represented the people of New York in a lawsuit to DESTROY the Gulag Government and return our God-Given rights to us! Bobbie is a HERO, and she deserves to be lifted up!