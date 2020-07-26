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5G Installed On Cruiseships - Cause of Covid Outbreak On "Diamond Princess" And Mass Of Dead Birds On Spanish Cruiseliner
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628 views • July 26, 2020
At the time of the Covid-19 outbreak on the ship, the Diamond Princess had satellite 5G technology called O3bm, which is a network of 20 satellites, which enables wireless communication technology, apparently at the frequency of 29 GHz.
For more info please check link below :
https://alchemistcook.blogspot.com/2020/05/the-potential-dangers-of-5g-radiation.html
Dead birds on Spanish cruise liner - for more info read on link below :
https://strangesounds.org/2020/04/birds-dead-cruise-ship-video-sky.html
For more info please check link below :
https://alchemistcook.blogspot.com/2020/05/the-potential-dangers-of-5g-radiation.html
Dead birds on Spanish cruise liner - for more info read on link below :
https://strangesounds.org/2020/04/birds-dead-cruise-ship-video-sky.html
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