This Is How They’re Planning To CONTROL You! | Jimmy Dore
256 views
Puretrauma357
Published 17 hours ago |

Discussion of so-called “digital currency” has been proliferating among a range of countries around the globe, nowhere more avidly than in the European Union. And there’s no more avid advocate in the EU than European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde, who raves about the greater “control” digital currency will provide over the masses.

