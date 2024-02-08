Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Adapting to Change: Lyran Light Language for Navigating Life's Shifts By Lightstar
channel image
Lightstar Creations
45 Subscribers
Shop nowDonate Subscribe Star
7 views
Published Yesterday

Discover the transformative power of Lyran Light Language in this captivating

YouTube video. Join me as I share a very relevant experience that I have been

undergoing to illustrate and help guide you through the art of adapting to

life's shifts. So let's take a deep dive into the essence of Lyran Light

Language and harness its energy to help you better adapt to challenges and

changes that come your way. I'm also utilizing my art image called

"Warrioress" or "Empowerment" card from my 2nd Edition Magical Dimensions

Oracle deck to assist with this Lyran Light Language Activation. You can

purchase products from the links below. Galactic Love to All! 💜 Lightstar 🎴

2ND EDITION MAGICAL DIMENSIONS AND/OR CELESTIAL FREQUENCIES ORACLE DECKS:

https://www.lightstarcreations.com/or... 💲 DONATIONS (THANK YOU!):

https://www.lightstarcreations.com/do... LIGHTSTAR'S SESSIONS AND PRODUCTS: 🌐

(Website) https://www.lightstarcreations.com ✨(Sessions)

https://www.lightstarcreations.com/se... 🛒 (Shop)

https://www.lightstarcreations.com/sh... 🎨 (Art Gallery)

https://www.lightstarcreations.com/ar... 🎴 (Oracle Decks)

https://www.lightstarcreations.com/or... JOIN MY E-NEWSLETTER & GET THE FREE

ACTIVATION PACK: 💌 https://www.lightstarcreations.com/th... VIDEO PLATFORMS:

▶️ (BITCHUTE) https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ligh... ▶️ (BRIGHTEON)

https://www.brighteon.com/channel/lig... ▶️ (ODYSEE)

https://odysee.tv/@lightstarcreations ▶️ (RUMBLE)

https://rumble.com/lightstarcreations 🔴 (YouTube) / lightstarcreations 🌎

SOCIAL MEDIA REPLATFORMING ASSISTANCE: Matthew Raymer, Anomalist Design

http://contentsafe.co/ https://anomalistdesign.com/

Keywords
spirituallovecrystal

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket