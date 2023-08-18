How is it possible all elite homes were left untouched by the flames?
Where are they anyway?
I saw Oprah do her photo opportunity, which I find that to be a bit shady all things considered.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.