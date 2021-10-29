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Doctor: Hydras and Parasites in Vaxx, Transfecting Humans Into New Species
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131 views • October 29, 2021
Doctor: Hydras and Parasites in Vaxx, Transfecting Humans Into New Species
Stew: “I’ll be honest here: I don’t like the Covid-19 vaccines, and I hate vaccine mandates. But some of the stuff people are saying about the vaccines still seems pretty weird to me. We’ve had a few guests on lately who say that the vaccine includes hydras, a small freshwater animal and that these animals are there for a nefarious biological purpose. And I’ll admit, that sounds like a stretch to me.
Ariyana Love is a holistic doctor from Finland. She sent us an email saying that hydras and parasites in the vaccine are being used to turn humans into, quote, “a new hybrid species.” Dr. Love joins us.”
Ok, so once again germ theory BS on Peters show BUT at least Dr. Love correctly pinpoints the main culprits of this genocide and Crimes Against Humanity.
and OF COURSE "they" know about it. The Pfizer CEO refused to take the jab. The poor, idiot humans who were deceived by these bastards are forever changed, and their lack of discernment will EFFECT the future nature of humankind. WTF?!!?
These loathsome a-holes need to be "vaccinated" to death.
source:
StewPeters.tv
Stew: “I’ll be honest here: I don’t like the Covid-19 vaccines, and I hate vaccine mandates. But some of the stuff people are saying about the vaccines still seems pretty weird to me. We’ve had a few guests on lately who say that the vaccine includes hydras, a small freshwater animal and that these animals are there for a nefarious biological purpose. And I’ll admit, that sounds like a stretch to me.
Ariyana Love is a holistic doctor from Finland. She sent us an email saying that hydras and parasites in the vaccine are being used to turn humans into, quote, “a new hybrid species.” Dr. Love joins us.”
Ok, so once again germ theory BS on Peters show BUT at least Dr. Love correctly pinpoints the main culprits of this genocide and Crimes Against Humanity.
and OF COURSE "they" know about it. The Pfizer CEO refused to take the jab. The poor, idiot humans who were deceived by these bastards are forever changed, and their lack of discernment will EFFECT the future nature of humankind. WTF?!!?
These loathsome a-holes need to be "vaccinated" to death.
source:
StewPeters.tv
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