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Climategate, a NWO scam
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31 views • October 09, 2021
1. CLIMATEGATE: THE NWO SCAM
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/climategate-the-nwo-scam_eanfh7mAVaRJX5h.html
2. Pfizer CEO not human? This guy looks like he is taken over by some demon.
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/pfizer-ceo-not-human_68eOYykABTYxcym.html
3. Dr Zandre Botha: Black Matter & Moving Particles. Something very strange happens to "vaccinated" blood. Take a look.
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/dr-zandre-botha-black-matter-amp-moving-particles_QuWmlGQ9JVJykeu.html
4. Despicable. Un-American. This is the only way to describe efforts by Attorney General Garland to intimidate the American people into silence and compliance. If we passively accept this flagrant abuse of power, our country will descend further into a police state.
https://rumble.com/vngw3k-attorney-general-garland-trying-to-intimidate-americans-into-silence.html
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/climategate-the-nwo-scam_eanfh7mAVaRJX5h.html
2. Pfizer CEO not human? This guy looks like he is taken over by some demon.
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/pfizer-ceo-not-human_68eOYykABTYxcym.html
3. Dr Zandre Botha: Black Matter & Moving Particles. Something very strange happens to "vaccinated" blood. Take a look.
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/dr-zandre-botha-black-matter-amp-moving-particles_QuWmlGQ9JVJykeu.html
4. Despicable. Un-American. This is the only way to describe efforts by Attorney General Garland to intimidate the American people into silence and compliance. If we passively accept this flagrant abuse of power, our country will descend further into a police state.
https://rumble.com/vngw3k-attorney-general-garland-trying-to-intimidate-americans-into-silence.html
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