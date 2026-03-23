Why the Tribunals Are Already Underway - Eyes on Gitmo: The $500 Million Expansion, the 47 Flights

The facts are undeniable:





On February 7, 2026, the Pentagon approved $500 million for emergency construction at Gitmo: 89 new holding cells, three courtrooms, a medical wing, and a communications blackout facility





Since February 1, 47 unmarked charter flights have departed Andrews Air Force Base for Gitmo—over 200 passengers in 25 days





On January 15, 2026, President Trump signed Executive Order 14189, reactivating military tribunal authority for civilian cases involving national security





There are currently 327,000 sealed indictments in the federal system—327 times the annual average





The panel connects the dots: Epstein file releases, the arrest of Prince Andrew, the charging of Norway's prime minister, the flight logs, and the expansion of Gitmo. The message is clear: they are not building courtrooms for terrorists. They are building them for traitors. The tribunals are not coming. They have already begun.





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.





FOR MORE AMAZING JMC PROGRAMMING LIKE THIS, VIEW OUR FULL SCHEDULE HERE: https://johnmichaelchambers.com/





🚨 The Global Financial Reset Is HERE. 🚨

Don't just survive it—PROFIT from it.

This is your gateway to explosive growth with Genesis Metals.

👉 CLICK NOW: https://jmcgenesismetals.com/





BECOME A PREMIUM MEMBER TODAY! - https://johnmichaelchambers.com/patriot-q-a/









Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/





BECOME A PREMIUM MEMBER:

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/patriot-q-a/









Visit www.triadretire.com for guaranteed income you cannot outlive!

ALL NEW RUMBLE CHANNEL! SUBSCRIBE SO YOU DON’T MISS ANYTHING!

https://rumble.com/c/JMCBroadcasting









Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.



