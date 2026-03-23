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Why the Tribunals Are Already Underway - Eyes on Gitmo: The $500 Million Expansion, the 47 Flights
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
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The facts are undeniable:


On February 7, 2026, the Pentagon approved $500 million for emergency construction at Gitmo: 89 new holding cells, three courtrooms, a medical wing, and a communications blackout facility


Since February 1, 47 unmarked charter flights have departed Andrews Air Force Base for Gitmo—over 200 passengers in 25 days


On January 15, 2026, President Trump signed Executive Order 14189, reactivating military tribunal authority for civilian cases involving national security


There are currently 327,000 sealed indictments in the federal system—327 times the annual average


The panel connects the dots: Epstein file releases, the arrest of Prince Andrew, the charging of Norway's prime minister, the flight logs, and the expansion of Gitmo. The message is clear: they are not building courtrooms for terrorists. They are building them for traitors. The tribunals are not coming. They have already begun.


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Keywords
prince andrewmilitary tribunalsguantanamo baysealed indictmentsjohn michael chambersepstein filesandrews air force baseexecutive order 14189pentagon constructionnorway prime minister
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