Sanctuary City Cover-Up?
Dems Protect Migrant Criminals

* Millions of unknown migrants cross border.

* [Bidan] can’t survive without the media.

* Joe & Kamala never met their border chief: Raul Ortiz.

* Joe is pretending migrant crime isn’t real.

* Media say it’s all in your head.


The full segment including interview with Chris Hansen is linked below.


Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (4 March 2024)

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6348240299112

