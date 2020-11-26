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Public Relations - Manufacturing Lies
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41 views • November 26, 2020
Technology today was specifically built to control our minds. Very few of us have the recall necessary to determine what is true and what is false. The pandemic across the globe is a PR stunt with nefarious intent. Our immune systems get stronger when our bodies fight off an infection. Here is a link on the history of vaccines before the media stopped challenging government.
https://www.historyofvaccines.org/timeline#EVT_100808
https://www.historyofvaccines.org/timeline#EVT_100808
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