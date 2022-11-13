Time in Revelation: Literal or Symbolic?

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Are the 1260 days of Revelation actual 24 hour days...or 1260 years? How are we meant to interpret units of time in Revelation?
Show notes: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1tUq1JmmECWLBiX72mlXywyZO1O3iQNvQ/view?usp=share_link
Previous videos on the 144,000 of Israel: https://youtu.be/Baua9eq3R0k
https://youtu.be/sAtgQHoetA4, https://youtu.be/6WdEzREFwlM
“Revelation: Chapter by Chapter” video playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLTxyhlH52QW8enThPoV70b80YuTlgmVkl
The Inheritance: https://youtu.be/ROKS6SwjgBE
“Words, Words, Words” playlist: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CyFxF3tWTb0&list=PLTxyhlH52QW8monsOv1OqQTGOVG_Zf48e&index=1&t=5s
“Analyzing the Intel” (Matthew 24): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lESA_QfE8d4&list=PLTxyhlH52QW_Rh3P3D590apI2CqTQsU6F
Boot Camp: https://youtu.be/rMbt5fdYzxk
Please download the following timeline 'template'...even if you may not currently agree with my interpretation of how the events of Revelation may play out:
A Kingdom of Priests: Timeline Template: 2022 and Beyond: https://drive.google.com/file/d/12H0Kg7m-oOUtAH1Ne3z5xUOty24HKw2H/view?usp=sharing
Um Reino de Sacerdotes:Modelo (‘template’) da cronologia e notas explicativas (em julho 2022)https: //drive.google.com/file/d/1BZWz2QPYSUVgGuOyqed--pQKz30e6jfw/view?usp=sharing
What if we’re still here in November? https://youtu.be/alCs2wWOb58
7 year Tribulation?: https://youtu.be/FE1bxxeNXjs
“In a Single Hour...” video: https://youtu.be/hwoapDAMbns
Harlot series: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N67OsPC5CTQ&list=PLTxyhlH52QW8BZGqGDRWgO_ICx_Jbbfpg&index=1&t=66s