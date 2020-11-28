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The Kraken Arrives! Will it Sink Biden's Ship?
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669 views • November 28, 2020
Team Trump with lawyers Rudy Giuliani and Sydney Powell held a press conference where they cited some of the evidence they have a voter fraud throughout the United States, especially the swing state of Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Nevada, Arizona, and even, surprise, New Mexico.
This is the Kraken which Sydney Powell promised. The question is, why did they not lay out more evidence for public consumption. Are they saving it for the court of law? Will it be affective in swing public opinion, and will they succeed in court in overturning the election which currently favors Sleepy Joe Biden.
Dominion Voting Systems is apparently a mindchild of Hugo Chavez of Venezuela. Thousands of votes were brought in through the back door light in the election evening all for Joe Biden.
#JoeBiden #unleashthekraken #kraken
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
This is the Kraken which Sydney Powell promised. The question is, why did they not lay out more evidence for public consumption. Are they saving it for the court of law? Will it be affective in swing public opinion, and will they succeed in court in overturning the election which currently favors Sleepy Joe Biden.
Dominion Voting Systems is apparently a mindchild of Hugo Chavez of Venezuela. Thousands of votes were brought in through the back door light in the election evening all for Joe Biden.
#JoeBiden #unleashthekraken #kraken
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
Keywords
democratspoliticselectiondonald trumpjoe bidenvoter fraudrudy giulianikamala harrisus politicselection fraudwayne countykrakensydney powelldominion voting systemsteam trumpjoe biden electionpennsylvania fraudwisconsin fraudmichigan voter fraudkraken press conferencedemocratic fraudsystemic voter fraudwidespread fraudrevotestate legislature votes
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