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THE PRESENT - TOLD MANY YEARS BEFORE.. SO WHATS YOUR FU*** PROBLEM TODAY? STOP COMPLAINING AND GET YOUR ASS OUT OF THE COUCH! START TO HELP, MAKING THIS WORLD A BETTER PLACE! DO IT!
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55 views • May 31, 2022
THE PRESENT - TOLD MANY YEARS BEFORE..
SO
WHATS YOUR FU*** PROBLEM TODAY?
STOP COMPLAINING AND GET YOUR ASS OUT OF THE COUCH!
START TO HELP, MAKING THIS WORLD A BETTER PLACE!
DO IT! JUST DO IT! NOW!
and STOP YOUR PUSSY BEHAVIOR
SO
WHATS YOUR FU*** PROBLEM TODAY?
STOP COMPLAINING AND GET YOUR ASS OUT OF THE COUCH!
START TO HELP, MAKING THIS WORLD A BETTER PLACE!
DO IT! JUST DO IT! NOW!
and STOP YOUR PUSSY BEHAVIOR
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