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UK FAILED LABOUR LEADER MP SIR KIER STARMER GETS THROWN OUT OF THE PUB BY OWNER! AND THEN SIR STARMERS SECURITY ASSAULTS HIM
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170 views • December 29, 2021
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THE JAB KILLS NEW YORK TIMES JAB PUSHING EDITOR - https://www.brighteon.com/9aad4381-d154-4190-9930-b41da91dd91e
BEFORE AND AFTER THE JAB - https://www.brighteon.com/bc1144e1-9709-40fe-93ee-4c57984998a6
THE UK SUPER FAKERS ARE AT IT AGAIN! MEDICAL FRAUDS AND SHILLS! - CRISIS ACTORS TO CON THE MASSES TO GET A BOOSTER! - HERE WE GO AGAIN CRISIS ACTORS - https://www.brighteon.com/f78b58c0-c94b-495e-8766-73165498c5f8
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INFORMATION BLOCKADE - https://www.brighteon.com/f3088457-25fd-4285-813e-813ce0527e06
THE TREMOR TWINS: THESE TWO GIRLS ARE NOW BOTH PERMANENTLY DISABLED FROM THE DEADLY PFIZER COVID-19 VACCINE - https://www.brighteon.com/b3b207fa-8d30-4a82-958f-501826fa5e6f
Deadly 5G radiation measured by kate shemirani and mark steele in london - https://www.brighteon.com/8b97e201-bbf9-4251-95e6-fd8e9e1bb4cb
France Follow Blueprint #NO #DEMOCRACY / Hugo Talks Some More #lockdown - https://www.brighteon.com/81313b54-4fc1-40e3-a1b2-3456158fff23
MARK STEELE - LETS TALK PCR HOAX TURKEY! - https://www.brighteon.com/1084251c-ea03-45ff-9a93-34cf560aa675
GENOCIDE - DO YOU HEAR THIS? - FREUDIAN SLIPS OR WARNINGS? THEY HAVE TO TELL YOU HOW THEY KILL YOU! - https://www.brighteon.com/d8ba8c2f-3408-4cc8-b0eb-7159693d0742
THE JAB KILLS NEW YORK TIMES JAB PUSHING EDITOR - https://www.brighteon.com/9aad4381-d154-4190-9930-b41da91dd91e
BEFORE AND AFTER THE JAB - https://www.brighteon.com/bc1144e1-9709-40fe-93ee-4c57984998a6
THE UK SUPER FAKERS ARE AT IT AGAIN! MEDICAL FRAUDS AND SHILLS! - CRISIS ACTORS TO CON THE MASSES TO GET A BOOSTER! - HERE WE GO AGAIN CRISIS ACTORS - https://www.brighteon.com/f78b58c0-c94b-495e-8766-73165498c5f8
GERMAN UPRISING - HUNDREDS OF TOWNS AND LARGE CITIES JOIN NATIONWIDE UP RISING - https://www.brighteon.com/4456b75e-e16e-4f1c-99e7-aba800041f00
FAUCI SPEAKS -2020 TAKEN DOWN WARPSPEED! - https://www.brighteon.com/57899fa4-705f-4966-97b8-67fa5fc22177
INFORMATION BLOCKADE - https://www.brighteon.com/f3088457-25fd-4285-813e-813ce0527e06
THE TREMOR TWINS: THESE TWO GIRLS ARE NOW BOTH PERMANENTLY DISABLED FROM THE DEADLY PFIZER COVID-19 VACCINE - https://www.brighteon.com/b3b207fa-8d30-4a82-958f-501826fa5e6f
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