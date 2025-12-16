RT News - December 16 2025 9AM GMT

December 16, 2025

Sergey Lavrov accuses Europe of undermining the US-led peace effort - while the EU seeks to use confiscated Russian assets to finance Ukraine. Germany's Chancellor Merz has insisted that propping up Kiev is the only path towards peace. The US military kills eight people in its latest series of strikes on alleged drug boats - as Donald Trump signs an executive order classifying the narcotic - fentanyl - as a weapon of mass destruction. Palestinian authorities warn that Israel is advancing a major West Bank plan to establish nearly 9,000 settlement units in Palestinian areas. That's as Israel prepares to erect a new separation wall, deep inside the occupied West Bank - in the Jordan Valley.









