This Is The Best Apocalypse Ever!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In today’s show Lucy spotlights the new half-man half-horse virus that creeps up and sniffs you while you sleep and drink tea. And, at last - free tracker bracelets for everyone! Here’s a thought: Covid won’t be over until the sheeple stop complying, which may be… never.
FREE Ticket to Anarchovid: Cultivate | https://dollarvigilante.com/cultivate/
Get our FREE newsletter https://DollarVigilante.com/
FREE TDV Public Telegram Group | https://t.me/TheDollarVigilanteOfficial (Join the discourse)
2022 TCV Workshop: Crypto Basics Replay | https://tcvworkshop.com/ (Get started with crypto)
Become An Affiliate and earn money with TDV | https://dollarvigilante.com/affiliate
Subscribe to TDV | https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe
Subscribe to TCV | https://cryptovigilante.io
Buy My Book, "The Controlled Demolition of The American Empire" | https://dollarvigilante.com/book
Beware of scams. All our official channels are listed here | https://dollarvigilante.com/official/
***** Follow us on these platforms *****
Vigilante.tv | https://vigilante.tv
LBRY | https://dollarvigilante.com/lbry
Odysee | https://dollarvigilante.com/odysee
Bitchute | https://dollarvigilante.com/bitchute
153 News | https://dollarvigilante.com/153news
Brighteon | https://dollarvigilante.com/brighteon
Rumble | https://dollarvigilante.com/rumble
***** Connect with us on social media *****
The Dollar Vigilante Twitter | twitter.com/DollarVigilante
The Crypto Vigilante Twitter | twitter.com/VigilanteCrypto
Lucy on Twitter | https://twitter.com/LucyB_Tacos
***** Sources for this video *****
Intro vid: COVID/BACK - A Chris Mann Parody (August 2021): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xed9liS-sOQ
Biden Tests Positive for Covid:
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/president-biden-tested-positive-covid-19
From July, 6, All New Vehicles In The EU Will Have Surveillance Black Boxes: https://www.zerohedge.com/political/today-all-new-vehicles-eu-will-have-surveillance-black-boxes