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This Is The Best Apocalypse Ever!
The Dollar Vigilante
The Dollar Vigilante
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411 views • July 23, 2022

In today’s show Lucy spotlights the new half-man half-horse virus that creeps up and sniffs you while you sleep and drink tea. And, at last - free tracker bracelets for everyone! Here’s a thought: Covid won’t be over until the sheeple stop complying, which may be… never. 


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***** Sources for this video *****


Intro vid: COVID/BACK - A Chris Mann Parody (August 2021): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xed9liS-sOQ


Biden Tests Positive for Covid:

https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/president-biden-tested-positive-covid-19


From July, 6, All New Vehicles In The EU Will Have Surveillance Black Boxes: https://www.zerohedge.com/political/today-all-new-vehicles-eu-will-have-surveillance-black-boxes


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bidenapocalypsecovid
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