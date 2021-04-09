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Exclusive: Did Alex Jones Stage Child Trafficking Event?
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43 views • April 09, 2021
Alex Jones admits whether or not his confrontation at the southern border with child traffickers was staged as Nancy Pelosi tells Americans the border crisis is getting better. https://banthis.tv/watch?id=606f8cb9b24e6a11ab3aa97b
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