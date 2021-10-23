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Dr. Sherri Tenpenny interviews Lawyer Dr. Reiner Fuellmich
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513 views • October 23, 2021
The visuals are from "Good Guys Are Winning, The System Is Scared Of You, What If He Never Left?" https://www.brighteon.com/cef09304-78ce-41eb-99af-00f43caf3ebd which may or may not be related to the content of the interview.
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https://www.drtenpenny.com/thisweekwithdrt
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich is an international trial lawyer who has successfully sued large fraudulent corporations like Volkswagen and Deutsche Bank. In 1993, he has been an attorney in Germany and was also admitted to the Bar in California in 1994.
Since July 2020, Reiner Fullmich has become known for his worldwide network of lawyers and engagement with hundred experts from every field of science. They have collected undeniable evidence that the Covid pandemic is in fact a planned criminal operation. According to Dr. Fuellmich, a second Nuremberg trial may be needed, to prosecute all who are complicit in this unprecedented crime against humanity.
"One reason for the government's encroaching actions is the lack of judicial independence. The perpetrators of the crisis must be held legally accountable."
If you have enjoyed this interview just wait till you hear our exclusive Deep Dive with never before heard information. Click HERE to sign up for our Member Only interview now.
You can find Reiner Fuellmich at the following sites:
www.corona-investigative-committee.com
https://t.me/s/ReinerFuellmichEnglish
https://www.fuellmich.com/
======
https://www.drtenpenny.com/thisweekwithdrt
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich is an international trial lawyer who has successfully sued large fraudulent corporations like Volkswagen and Deutsche Bank. In 1993, he has been an attorney in Germany and was also admitted to the Bar in California in 1994.
Since July 2020, Reiner Fullmich has become known for his worldwide network of lawyers and engagement with hundred experts from every field of science. They have collected undeniable evidence that the Covid pandemic is in fact a planned criminal operation. According to Dr. Fuellmich, a second Nuremberg trial may be needed, to prosecute all who are complicit in this unprecedented crime against humanity.
"One reason for the government's encroaching actions is the lack of judicial independence. The perpetrators of the crisis must be held legally accountable."
If you have enjoyed this interview just wait till you hear our exclusive Deep Dive with never before heard information. Click HERE to sign up for our Member Only interview now.
You can find Reiner Fuellmich at the following sites:
www.corona-investigative-committee.com
https://t.me/s/ReinerFuellmichEnglish
https://www.fuellmich.com/
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