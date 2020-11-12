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The Plot Against The President
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400 views • November 12, 2020
The true story of how Congressman Devin Nunes uncovered the operation to bring down the President of the United States. Following the book The Plot Against The President by investigative journalist Lee Smith, this feature length documentary explores new information and additional interviews as the case unfolds.
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My sites...
https://FreedomMovement.info
https://AlaskasList.com
CIA-Hatched Socialist Media Sites...
https://www.facebook.com/MikeBaker1971
https://twitter.com/AlaskasList
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